Women in Arua demand action against sexual harassment, violence in work places

ARUA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Women in Arua City are demanding an end to sexual harassment and violence in the workplace. The women, joined by several partners in particular, also demanded for upholding of their right to live in an environment free of sexual harassment and violence.

While presenting their views to create more awareness on sexual harassment at work places at OPM grounds in Arua City on Thursday, Jackie Bless Uganda Country Coordinator Strategic Initiative for Women Health Rights in Africa-SIHA based in West Nile said there is need for women in particular to come out and demand for change in the implementation of the policy against sexual harassment at the work places.

Gloria Alezuyo, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer with Amani Initiative, one of the partners supporting the fight against sexual harassment in work workplace, appealed to the public to practice self-control and restraint on personal conduct.

Judith Drate, the City Community Development Officer, Arua, noted that women’s performance at the workplace is negatively affected once they are sexually harassed, hence the need for action.

According to Jimmy Anguyo, the Officer Child and Family Protection Unit of Police and the Gender Focal Person for West Nile Region, says the vice is real and attributes the prevalence of sexual and gender based violence to the superiority of men, abuse of authority and bad cultural practices.

However, according to Godfrey Anguyo, a councillor in Arua City who is the chairperson committee of Community Services. The City has already established some Gender desks in the major markets of Arua City but hopes to ensure personnel are posted to handle issues of sexual and gender based violence by the end of the year.

Although Women are more prone to victims of Sexual and Gender violence, Men continue to suffer silently, and according to reports from development partners, continuous sensitisation and community engagements are helping to expose such cases.

