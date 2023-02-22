Woman remanded for illegal possession of ammunition

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Magistrates Court in Kamuli on Tuesday remanded a 27-year-old woman to prison for illegal possession of ammunition.

Brenda Mutesi was last week arrested from Baraka Guest House in Kidera town council, Buyende district, where she is reported to have been hiding. When detectives searched Mutesi’s belongings, they recovered four bullets.

According to police, Mutesi is the wife to Moses Muwanika, who was late last year charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm. He was arrested following a foiled robbery attempt in Namwendwa town council, Kamuli district, where two of his accomplices were lynched.

After Muwanika’s arrest, Mutesi is reported to have fled into hiding, prompting police authorities to intensify the search for her whereabouts.

Mutesi told detectives, that she was planning to flee to Kagoma village, Buwenge sub-county, Jinja District for fear of being arrested in connection to Muwanika’s crimes.

Mutesi also noted that she never knew the source of the live ammunition, arguing that they had been planted in her belongings by unknown individuals.

Chief Magistrate Aisha Nabukera advised Mutesi to apply for bail in the High Court. She remanded Mutesi until March 3rd.

