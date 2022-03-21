Woman arrested for stabbing husband to death

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Jinja city on Monday arrested Amina Mutesi, a resident of Kaitabawala zone in Northern division for stabbing her husband, Emmanuel Tasaga aged 45 to death.

The deceased has been taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, while the suspect is being detained at Nalufenya police station awaiting prosecution.

Tasaga, who is believed to have been stabbed with a knife sustained wounds in the left chest and bled to death.

It is reported that the couple developed misunderstandings after Tasaga, who left his home over the weekend and returned home on Monday morning at about 4:30am, failed to offer a satisfactory explanation to Mutesi.

Their 12-year-old son whose particulars have been withheld, told journalists that he witnessed his parents fight and noticed his father collapse on the ground, with blood covering his chest area. “We sleep in a one-roomed house and I witnessed the fight between my parents however, after some few minutes, I saw my father collapsing dead to the ground, with his chest covered in blood,” he says.

Mutesi, who called police authorities after the incident stresses that Tasaga returned home drunk and attempted to stab her with a knife at close range, but it instead struck his own chest as she attempted to move away.

“He held my neck and aimed towards stabbing me at close range however while attempting to pull away from him, he accidentally stabbed himself in the chest, hit his head on the ground, and died instantly,” she says.

Meanwhile Emmanuel Ochamuringa, the officer in charge of Nalufenya police station, who led a team of detectives to respond to the scene of crime says that they have embarked on the process of interrogating key witnesses, before releasing a comprehensive statement pertaining the matter.

