Witnesses pin businesswoman for defrauding UGX 300m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two witnesses have pinned a businesswoman, Gonhill Nakaweesa for defrauding over 300 million shillings from job seekers.

Nakaweesa 25, is facing 26 counts of obtaining money by false pretence claiming that she would get job seekers lucrative jobs in Dubai.

On Friday, prosecution led by Mariam Njukyi, presented four witnesses before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis.

They included: Chris Muhairwe a resident of Mbuya, Royce Olikyiriza, businesswoman in downtown, Ashraf Mustaafa and Abdul Khalid.

Muhirwe told court that in November 2019 at Namaganda Plaza in Kampala, Nakaweesa approached him and convinced him about getting him a lucrative job in Dubai. He says that Nakaweesa allegedly asked for 5.8 million shillings to process the documents and secure a visa.

Muhairwe also told court that the suspect kept on demanding for more money claiming that it is for processing the receipts and the uniform.

Mustaafa said that Nakaweesa promised him that she would take him to a company Special Security Group in Dubai and that she had been appointed as an agent of the company to take people to work as security guards abroad.

Mustaafa said that Nakaweesa asked for 7 million shillings from him but kept on demanding for more money. He says that since he was desperate to get a job, he gave her an additional 500,000 shillings.

He added that when Nakaweesa gave him and other job seekers receipts and visas, they realized they were fake.

Muhairwe tendered in court the fake receipts, visa and other documents.

Prosecution told court that the evidence by the witnesses was enough to prove that the accused had a case to answer.

The victims want their money refunded.

Nakaweesa was remanded until February 28th, 2020 when the case will return for further hearing.

URN