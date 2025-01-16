Wildfire destroys 300 houses in Katakwi

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A bush fire whose source is yet to be established has destroyed 300 houses and property worth millions of shillings in Ngariam Sub County, Katakwi District.

The fire broke out in the parishes of Osep and Oedepus causing damage to houses and property.

Moses Iteit, the LCIII Chairperson of Ngariam Sub County, stated that the fire is suspected to have been set by Karimojong warriors or area hunters.

Michael Opiok LCII Chairperson Osep Parish suspects that it is the wind that carried the stray fire or it could have been burnt by Karimojong, who are now living in the area to graze their animals.

He says that Osep, which has a population of 1,689 and over 400 houses, requires government support in the form of iron sheets for restoration in the area. He also urged the government to increase security and provide food in the area so that people may return for rehabilitation.

George Israel Odongo, a resident noted that the stray fire has resulted in double losses for households because food, clothing, silverware, and construction supplies were destroyed.

Odongo requests a government equalization grant, specifically to provide iron sheets and food to those living in the sub-counties neighbouring Karamoja region who face similar challenges as those of Karamoja.

Geoffrey Omolo, the LCV Chairperson of Katakwi District, said the district was unaware of the incident but advised people to avoid wasteful bush burning, particularly during the dry season.

He says that stray fires are becoming more common, citing the example of adjacent Nabilatuk, where a fire destroyed hundreds of homes.

URN