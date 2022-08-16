Why we rejected presidential results – IEBC commissioners

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA |

The four IEBC commissioners who rejected Monday’s presidential results have given reasons behind their decision.

In a press statement read by chairperson Juliana Cherera on Tuesday at Serena Hotel, the commissioners said the aggregation of the percentages of the results were a mathematical absurdity that defy logic.

They said that the summation of percentages of votes awarded to each to each of the four presidential candidates exceeded 100 per cent.

“This summation gives us a total of 100.01 per cent. This translates to approximately 142,000 votes which will make a significant difference in the final results,” Cherera said.

In the results, President-elect William Ruto got 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49 per cent of the final vote while Raila Odinga got 6,942,930 translating to 48.85 per cent.

George Wajackoya got o.44 per cent of the vote while David Waihiga got 0.27 per cent .

“When we demanded that we verify the results, the chairman refused and insisted on declaring and announcing the results,” she added.

The commissioners further said the refused to take ownership of the results because the results declare the number of total registered voters, votes cast and the number of rejected votes.

This, they said was against the Constitution and the law.

“Unless demonstrated otherwise, we all know that the percentage represents a fraction of a whole number. For instance the 7.17 million valid votes cast in favour of the winning candidate translated to 50.49 per cent then it was 50.49 of what?” Cherera asked.

She was flanked by her fellow commissioners Irene Masit, Justus Nyangaya and Francis Wanderi at Serena Hotel.

SOURCE: THE STAR