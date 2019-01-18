Why Stella Nyanzi did not show up in court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Stella Nyanzi and her lawyer have failed to show up at Buganda Road Magistrates’ Court where she was expected to appear on Thursday.

Nyanzi was expected in court presided over by Grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu over charges of cyber harassment and offensive communication.

When Nyanzi’s file was read twice, a prisons officer, Brenda Fassie Abaasa told court that Nyanzi refused to come to court because she was instructed by her lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde not to attend court.

Joseph Lukwago, who claims to have been representing Ssemakadde, told court that he didn’t show up because he is sick.

However, Kamasanyu dismissed Lukwago’s claim, saying Ssemakadde wrote to her on Wednesday asking court to block the trial or adjourn the case until Nyanzi gets access to her personal doctor and medical records.

Kamasanyu directed the Uganda Prisons to produce Nyanzi in Court on January 31st so that the case can proceed.

URN