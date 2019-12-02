Why DIGP Sabiiti’s Police SACCO meet was abruptly postponed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Details have emerged on why the first meeting called by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Major Gen. Stephen Sabiiti Muzeyi as chairman of the Police Exodus SACCO was abruptly postponed on Friday.

The Annual General Meeting was called off in a communication issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP, Emmanuel Muheirwe to directors, heads and commanders of different units. He however, didn’t give reasons for calling off the meeting.

“This is to inform the meeting has been postponed to December 13. Commanders are required to inform delegates to report to police headquarters on December 12 at 14oo hours without fail for accreditation,” reads ACP Muheirwe message.

Sources claim that the meeting was abruptly called after junior officers expressed dissatisfaction with the newly appointed committee taking over the management of Exodus SACCO claiming that their money has always been swindled by top police managers.

Sabiiti reportedly asked for the postponement of the meeting in order to first understand why junior officers were questioning the new committee from taking over the Sacco management. Exodus Sacco is worth more than Shillings 20 billion.

Some police officers, according to a source, have threatened to sue Sabiiti and his committee, saying they can’t take over the Sacco management since they are not members of the Sacco. During the Police Council last week, it was resolved that the management of Police Exodus SACCO be restructured due to endless scandals.

The Police SACCO has 30000 members who are majorly officers of lower ranks from Police Constable to Inspector of Police. Top police commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP to IGP reportedly have their internal SACCO were they deposit their monthly savings.

This has been contentious issue where junior officers question why top senior ranking officers allegedly borrow money from their SACCO yet they are not members. Junior officers have often come to the media crying foul over the inability to access their savings yet police deducts money from their monthly salaries claiming they are being saved for their future use.

Some officers say they are made to pay twice the amount they borrow from the SACCO. In most cases, junior officers have almost gone physical with Exodus SACCO management led by Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Henry Kalulu accusing them of conniving with top echelons to misuse their savings.

Some officers quietly petitioned parliament to intervene. As a result, MP tasked Sabiiti to explain what was happening with junior officer’s savings. In response, he promised to come up with measures to end queries on how member’s saving are being handled.

The Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye, confirmed that during the Police Council meeting, a steering committee chaired by Gen Sabiiti was set up purposely to streamline the management of Exodus SACCO.

Other members of the steering committee are Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Asan Kasingye, who is also the Chief Political Commissar –CPC Uganda Police Forces, Director Human Resource Management –HRM, Col. Jesse Kamunanwire, Police Under Secretary Rodger Muhirwe, Aswa Regional Police Commander –RPC Senior Superintendent of Police –SSP Ezekiel Emitu and Sgt Mukasa from Kajjansi representing other ranks.

*****

URN