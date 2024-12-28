Why Africa may remain poor even after 100 years

It will depend on whether past mistakes continue to shape continent’s future or it can unlock its potential

FEATURE | JULIUS DOMBA | Africa, often referred to as the cradle of humanity, is a continent brimming with untapped resources, vibrant cultures, and immense potential. Yet, it remains the world’s poorest continent, home to 33 of the 46 least developed countries (LDCs) as defined by the United Nations. Despite receiving over $1.3 trillion in foreign aid since the 1960s (World Bank), poverty and inequality persist. Why does Africa remain poor, and could this reality endure for another century? In this article I explore the key factors contributing to this challenge.

The Historical Burden of Colonisation: Africa’s colonial past continues to cast a shadow over its present. During the colonial era, European powers prioritised resource extraction and ignored the development of local infrastructure or human capital. This left newly independent African nations with weak institutions, fragmented societies, and economies reliant on raw material exports.

A stark example is the Democratic Republic of Congo, where decades of exploitation by Belgium laid the foundation for corruption and conflict. Today, Congo ranks among the world’s poorest countries, with 63% of its population living on less than $2.15 a day (World Bank, 2023).

Poor Governance and Corruption: Governance remains a critical issue. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (2023) ranks 18 African countries among the bottom 30 globally. This corruption siphons off vital resources, stalling development. For instance: In Nigeria, an estimated $582 billion has been lost to corruption since independence in 1960 (Africa Progress Panel).

South Africa’s “State Capture” scandal showed how political corruption can cripple even relatively developed economies.

Corruption not only erodes public trust but also discourages foreign investment and diverts resources away from critical sectors like education and healthcare.

Dependency on Foreign Aid: Africa received $54.4 billion in official development assistance (ODA) in 2021 (OECD). While aid addresses immediate needs, it often fosters dependency rather than self-reliance. For example: In Malawi, foreign aid accounts for 37% of the national budget (IMF, 2022).

Aid projects are frequently criticised for being donor-driven, with funds tied to specific conditions that may not align with local priorities. Without building local capacity and ownership, aid risks perpetuating a cycle of dependency.

Rapid Population Growth and Unemployment: Africa’s population is projected to double to 2.5 billion by 2050 (UN, 2023). While this demographic boom presents an opportunity for economic growth, it also poses significant challenges.

Youth unemployment remains alarmingly high, with rates exceeding 30% in countries like South Africa and Nigeria (ILO, 2023). Africa needs to create 20 million jobs annually to keep pace with its growing labour force (World Bank).

Without addressing this employment gap, the continent risks social unrest and deepening poverty.

Africa has the world’s highest out-ofschool rates, with 98 million children and adolescents missing out on education (UNESCO, 2022). Even for those in school, the quality of education often falls short. Only 10% of African children achieve minimum proficiency in reading by age 10, compared to 50% globally (World Bank, 2022).

Sub-Saharan Africa spends only 4.5% of its GDP on education, lower than the global average of 5% (UNESCO).

This education gap limits the continent’s ability to build a skilled workforce, which is crucial for industrialization and innovation.

The Resource Curse: Africa holds 30% of the world’s mineral reserves and 65% of its arable land (African Development Bank), yet it remains underdeveloped. This paradox, known as the “resource curse,” occurs when resource wealth leads to corruption, conflict, and economic instability. Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, has earned over $340 billion in oil revenues since 1960, yet over 40% of its population lives below the poverty line (World Bank). The Democratic Republic of Congo has $24 trillion worth of untapped mineral wealth but ranks 179th out of 191 countries in the Human Development Index (UNDP, 2023). Foreign companies often dominate resource extraction, repatriating profits and leaving little for local economies.

Climate Change and Environmental Challenges: Africa contributes only 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions but bears the brunt of climate change. By 2050, up to 86 million Africans could be displaced due to climate-related issues (World Bank). Agriculture, which employs 60% of the continent’s workforce, is particularly vulnerable. Crop yields are expected to decline by up to 50% in some regions by 2100 (IPCC, 2023). Climate change exacerbates food insecurity, water scarcity, and conflicts over resources, further hindering development.

Africa operates within a global system that often disadvantages it. African countries spend $22 billion annually on debt repayment, diverting funds from education, healthcare, and infrastructure (IMF, 2023).

Trade barriers, such as EU agricultural subsidies, make it difficult for African farmers to compete in global markets. For instance, cotton farmers in Burkina Faso lose millions annually due to subsidies given to U.S. cotton producers (WTO, 2023).

While the challenges are daunting, there are glimmers of hope:

Technological Innovation: Mobile banking in Kenya (e.g., M-Pesa) has revolutionised financial inclusion, with over 80% of Kenyans now having access to financial services.

Renewable Energy: Africa could become a leader in renewable energy, leveraging its abundant solar and wind resources.

Regional Cooperation: Initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) aim to increase intra-African trade, which currently accounts for only 15% of the continent’s trade volume (UNECA, 2023).

Africa’s challenges are deeply rooted in history, compounded by poor governance, global inequalities, and emerging threats like climate change. Without systemic reforms, poverty and underdevelopment may persist for generations. However, Africa’s vast resources, youthful population, and growing innovations offer a path forward.

The question remains: will African leaders and global partners rise to the challenge? Or will the mistakes of the past continue to shape the continent’s future? The answer will determine whether Africa can unlock its potential or remain mired in poverty for another hundred years.

Julius Domba a teacher at St. Balikuddembe SS Kisoga. In Mukono