Western Union and PostBank Uganda launch international money transfers in Wendi mobile wallet

Collaboration builds on existing in-person Western Union money transfer services at PostBank Uganda locations, driving digital adoption and accessible financial services for all.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Western Union and PostBank Uganda today announced the launch of international money transfers in the Wendi mobile wallet. The co-branded digital service will empower customers in Uganda to send and receive funds globally.

Wendi is PostBank Uganda’s innovative digital wallet that enables customers to efficiently manage and transact funds directly from their smartphones and feature phones. “Customers can now receive money from their loved ones into the wallet seamlessly through Western Union’s vast global network, which spans over 200 countries and territories. They also have the flexibility to send funds to bank accounts and mobile wallets worldwide, as well as for cash pick-up at locations abroad,” an official said at the launch.

The launch builds on Western Union’s and PostBank Uganda’s existing collaboration of in-person services with a new, comprehensive digital service for customers.

A Seamless Experience for Customers

“Uganda’s fast-growing digital landscape presents an immense opportunity to enhance financial inclusion,” said Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, Regional Vice President of Africa, Western Union.

“This new service reaches banked and unbanked populations, ensuring more Ugandans can participate in the global economy. Integrating Western Union international money transfers in the Wendi app is a step further in our Evolve 2025 strategy to make digital services more accessible to customers. As Uganda continues to embrace digital technologies, we are proud to be at the forefront – connecting families and communities.”

An officials statement added that, “today’s announcement underpins Western Union’s Evolve 2025 strategy to double its digital business globally by focusing on product innovation and scalable market investments. It aims to ensure that everyone can access and benefit from reliable financial services like Wendi, based on their convenience and needs.”

Similarly, the launch also supports PostBank Uganda’s long-standing commitment and mission to economically transform lives through relevant financial services and promote access to the global financial ecosystem for underserved communities.

Andrew Kabeera, Executive Director, PostBank Uganda, noted that, “With Wendi, we are empowering Ugandans, especially those who may have limited access to traditional banking services, to access secure savings accounts, earn 10% annual interest on daily savings, and complete various financial transactions with ease. This collaboration with Western Union furthers this by offering our customers a reliable, easy-to-use outlet for international money transfers. Wendi is central to our mission of making financial services accessible to all Ugandans, empowering them to connect with the global community and driving socio-economic development.”

Enhancing Digital Financial Inclusion in Uganda

Western Union and Wendi by PostBank Uganda’s collaboration comes at a time of rapid digital adoption across the country, where mobile money transactions have surged in recent years.

The Bank of Uganda recently reported that in 2023, over 43 million customers were registered to access mobile money. Collaboration with Wendi will support this demand by providing an efficient, user-friendly option for money transfers – particularly for those who may not have access to traditional banking services.

“In addition to international transfers, Wendi mobile wallet customers can also enjoy other benefits, such as paying bills and accessing micro-financial services. They can also withdraw cash from the wallet at any Wendi kiosks across the country. The launch demonstrates the joint commitment of the two Companies to build stronger connections with local communities. It marks a step forward in driving accessible financial services through seamless and reliable cross-border money transfer services.”