Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the West had failed in its attempts to divide Russian society and destroy it from within.

During an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office Board, the president noted that the West and its allies were urging Kiev to use all its resources to win on the battlefield.

After realizing that this goal was impossible, the United States and its allies focused on “splitting Russian society, destroying Russia from within,” the Kremlin said, citing the Russian leader.

“Our society has demonstrated maturity, solidarity, and has shown support for our armed forces, who are ensuring Russia’s unconditional security,” he said.

Russia is fully capable of sustaining a stable economy under the current conditions, by supporting major production sectors and at the same time ensuring entrepreneurial freedom and creating flexible mechanisms for business activities to prevent commodity shortages and rising prices, according to the president.

Xinhua