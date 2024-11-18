West Nile to launch joint health camps

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health facilities across West Nile are planning to organize regular joint health camps to enhance access to healthcare services and improve service delivery in the region. The camps will focus primarily on free screening and treatment for non-communicable diseases, addressing the urgent health needs of various communities across the districts.

Dr. Edema Fred Otto, Chairperson of the West Nile Health Forum, highlighted the initiative’s potential impact, emphasizing that it would benefit communities struggling to access essential healthcare services.

The West Nile Health Forum, which comprises both private and government health facilities, will spearhead this collaborative effort. During a recent health camp in Arua District, over 400 people received screening and treatment for diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, HIV, and malaria.

Dr. Nanfuka Mercy, Executive Director of OAK Diagnostic, pledged continued support and collaboration from health facilities to provide these crucial services during the camps.

These joint health camps will see private facilities partnering with government health centers, sharing resources like health workers, medical kits, and essential drugs to serve communities effectively.

URN