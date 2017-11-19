THIS WEEK: VC Nawangwe convinces lecturers to drop strike plans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makerere University Vice Chancellor (VC) Barnabas Nawangwe took to his twitter account to thank lecturers for not engaging in the strike as they had promised.

When they issued a warning about the looming industrial action, the new VC convinced them to drop their plans warning that this would injure the institution’s brand the more saying already they are grappling with the impact of the previous disruptions that led to their closure.

Responding to a letter to the university council by the lecturers under their Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) demanding their incentive arrears and salary harmonization, Nawangwe said the committee set to up to investigate their issues was still conducting the work.

He said the lecturers grievances would be sorted once the committee releases its report.

For now, the lecturers demand that their salaries be enhanced such that a least paid staff earns Shs6million and a professor Shs15million.