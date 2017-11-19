THIS WEEK: Striking doctors suspend emergency services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On the 9th day of the doctors strike under their Uganda Medical Association (UMA) that started on Nov. 06, medical interns announced that they were joining them citing intimidation by their seniors.

Interns who had been in a Nov.09 press conference ordered by the Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng to either appear in the wards or count them selves dismissed maintained that they couldn’t be in hospitals without the senior doctors who are supposed to supervise them.

On Nov.13, they announced that they have resolved to stay home completely to not even handle the emergency cases, a section that had remained upon following closure of the outpatient department.

According to their president Robert Lubega they reached this conclusion because they couldn’t stand the intimidation any more. He said they want the government to increase their salaries from the current Shs900, 000 to Shs2.5million in addition to providing them with decent accommodation.