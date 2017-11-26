THIS WEEK: Police deploys 16 doctors in hospitals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | To fill the vacuum created by the doctors’ industrial action started early in the month, the Uganda Police has deployed 16 doctors to different facilities in addition to opening their facilities to the public.

Revealing this, Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said it’s their duty to provide services in any emergency in case they are called upon.

Meanwhile army spokesperson Brig. Richard Karemire confirmed on Nov.16 that they had deployed ten military medical personnel in Mulago national referral hospitals and it’s extensions in Kawempe and Kiruddu to help soothe the crisis in hospitals caused by doctors’ absence.

However questions on whether these less than 30 medics will solve anything since the striking ones are estimated to be more than a thousand across the country.