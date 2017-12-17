THIS WEEK: Museveni gives views on age limit, proposes amendment to term duration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In their final session of consulting key individuals on the proposed amendment of article 102(b) of the constitution to remove presidential age limits, members of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee chaired by Jacob Oboth Oboth met President Yoweri Museveni at State house in Entebbe.

During the meeting that was shun by some members on the committee opposing the bill and closed to the media the president proposed that the presidential term should be seven rather than the current five saying one can’t do much in just those few years. He added that even age limits for any elective positions should be scrapped for their presence violates article 1 of the constitution that says power belongs to the people.

“If someone votes why can’t they be voted for? He said adding that Ugandans should be given a chance to choose anyone irrespective of age through free and fair elections. “In a continent like Africa where we have had a leadership crisis and still faced with many challenges we need to be flexible, not merely legalistic and utilize all the potential of both young and old. This is because it is more about our safety, survival and prosperity and not who leads us on that journey.”