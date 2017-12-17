THIS WEEK: MPs call for merging of ministries, departments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of members of parliament are considering tabling a private members bill to scrap some ministries, government departments and agencies that are not working or duplicating work of other state agencies. Bukooli Central legislator Solomon Sirwanyi gave an example of the Uganda National Roads Authority that has become more powerful than the mother works’ ministry. He said such institutions need to be re-aligned so government can be sure where to put resources and what agency does what exactly without assigning two institutions the same jobs. Another MP of Kibuku county – Herbert Kinobere decried the lack of coordination which has resulted into poor service delivery.

The MPs who say the government could save up to Shs1.7trillion if they make changes were reacting to a report by the Internal Security Organization (ISO) highlighting wasteful expenditure in these departments. Conducted between July and November, the findings of the research show that a lot of money is spent on unnecessary travel, welfare, fuel and workshops.

However, this isn’t the first time the issue of wasteful expenditure and non performing agencies is being raised. Earlier in the year, the president ordered for a review of public service to weed out these agencies and gave concerned individuals including the prime minister a deadline of December 20 to come up with a plan of dealing with them.