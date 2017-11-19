THIS WEEK: ICC starts full probe into Burundi crisis

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Just weeks after Burundi officially exited from the International Criminal Court (ICC), judges of the court on Nov. 09 authorized the office of the prosecutor to commence probe into the political and security crisis in the country.

The judges who said the ICC has jurisdiction over crimes committed in Burundi or by its nationals from December 2004 to 26 October 2017 when they withdrew are to investigate crimes against humanity that happened from 2015 when a civil war broke out in the nation as people protested a move by incumbent President Pierre Nkurunziza to seek a third term ignoring the constitution which provides for only two terms.

ICC’s prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said the process would take as long as possible to gather all the required evidence as she said there had been a deliberate attack on civilians who suffered among others torture, imprisonment and sexual violence.

In this crisis, some senior government officials have been assassinated.