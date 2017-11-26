THIS WEEK: Gashumba brothers’ case flops

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Appearing before Grade one Magistrate Samuel Kagoda on Nov.20, city socialite Frank Gashumba and his brother Innocent Kasumba who are being charged with fraud were told their case couldn’t be heard because Buganda Road Chief magistrate James Eremye Mawanda was unavailable.

The Gashumbas first appeared in Court on Nov.06 where they were charged with forgery, impersonation, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of narcotic drugs.

Reading out the charges, chief magistrate Mawanda said the two committed an offense of impersonation when they presented themselves as Col. Francis Okello Director Logistics and Dr. John Mwine, Director Procurement in the Ministry of Defense and Veteran affairs while trying to defraud two Dutch nationals.

They promised the duo contracts to supply the country with trucks, water tanks and heavy machines before they took money from them.

They are also accused of contravening section 342 and 347 of the penal code act for forging among others stamps of the Ministry of Finance of South Sudan and Ministry of Defense Identification cards.

The duo was first detained at the special investigations unit in Kirekka before they were released on a non-cash bond of shs20million.