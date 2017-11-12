THIS WEEK: Gashumba and brother charged with impersonation, forgery

Kampala,Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City socialite Frank Gashumba and his brother Innocent Kasumba on Nov.06 appeared before court and charged with forgery, impersonation, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of narcotic drugs.

Reading out the charges, Buganda road chief magistrate James Eremye Mawanda said the two committed an offense of impersonation when they presented themselves as Col. Francis Okello Director Logistics and Dr. John Mwine, Director Procurement in the Ministry of Defense and Veteran affairs while trying to defraud two Dutch nationals.

They promised the duo contracts to supply the country with trucks, water tanks and heavy machines before they took money from them.

They are also accused of contravening section 342 and 347 of the penal code act for forging among others stamps of the Ministry of Finance of South Sudan and Ministry of Defense Identification cards.

The duo that had been in custody at the Special Investigations Unit in Kirekka for more than the 48 mandatory hours, the magistrate said is to take plea when prosecutors get back to office after their strike. He released them on a non-cash bond of Shs20million.