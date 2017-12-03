THIS WEEK: Former deputy chief justice passes on

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Deputy Chief Justice Laeticia Mukasa Kikonyogo succumbed to a heart attack on Nov.23 at the age of 77.

According to family members the judge died while on the way to Mulago hospital from a private clinic along Entebbe road.

Though she succumbed to cardiac complication, the judge is said to have had no history of such diseases although she has been suffering from Perkinson’s disease, disease that affects the brain leading to constant shaking.

Kikonyogo was the first Uganda woman magistrate Grade I in 1971-1973; the first woman Chief Magistrate between 1973 and 1986; the first woman to be appointed High court judge in 1986 and the first Ugandan woman to be appointed deputy chief justice.