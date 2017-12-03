THIS WEEK: Doctors give another ultimatum as they end strike

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For more than three weeks, work in public hospitals had come to a standstill when doctors went on strike on Nov.06 leaving patients unattended to.The doctors who were demanding that government makes a supplementary budget to cater for medicines, vaccines and medical supplies in addition to increasing their salaries agreed during a Nov.25 meeting to halt the industrial action up to December 16.

Dr. Ekwaro Obuku, the president Uganda Medical Association said that the government had committed to give them feedback regarding their grievances by December 15 and it’s this that will inform their way forward.

He said this conclusion was reached after members 113 of the members voted to halt the sit down strike against the 76 who voted to continue.

However, this came after State Minister of Finance in charge of planning David Bahati told the assembly that government was planning to allocate Shs41billion supplementary budget to tackle their demands.

Ebuku now warns if government doesn’t keep its promise, doctors will lay down their tools again something that is feared to plunge the country into another emergency.