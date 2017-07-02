THIS WEEK: Displaced Bududa landslide victims living in uncertainty

The deadly landslides that occurred in 2010 in the eastern district of Bududa forever changed the lives of those displaced. The calamity claimed over 100 lives and now those who were relocated to Kiryandongo district are now returning to Bududa saying the government abandoned them, let alone living on the unfertile soils in Kiryandogo.

Although the government acquired 2800 acres of land in Bulambuli to resettle the victims, the displaced people say enough has not been done. The government’s resettlement action plan includes health facilities, schools, churches, mosques and industrial parks for resettled landslide victims.

A verification exercise for more than 500 families has been underway but the victims say it is very slow

