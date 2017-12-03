THIS WEEK: Cranes Coach names squad for CECAFA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ahead of the 2017 CECAFA senior challenge cup scheduled to take place in Kenya from December 03 to 16, Uganda Cranes coach Moses Basena on Nov.28 named a 26 man squad that will represent Uganda.

They include Goal keepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers SC), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC) and Tom Ikara (Kirinya Jinja SS).

Others include Nicholas Wadada (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Kiyemba (Sc Villa Jogoo), Muleme Isaac (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Juuko Murushid Simba-Tanzania), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Savio Kabugo (Proline FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Mutyaba Muzamiru (KCCA FC), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Stephen Mugisha (Police FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Allan Kateregga (KCCA FC), Allan Kyambadde (Sc Villa Jogoo), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Hood Kaweesa (Police FC), Batte Seif (Bright Stars FC), Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC) and Basse Methodious (Mbarara City FC).

The cranes are the defending champions having won the trophy in Addis Ababa Ethiopia in 2015. The games were not held last year after Kenya pulled out of hosting it.