THIS WEEK: Court orders fresh poll in Jinja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Court of appeal on Jan.11 ordered the Electoral Commission and Jinja East Member of Parliament Igeme Nabeta to pay Forum for Democratic Change’s Paul Mwiru all the costs he incurred both at the High Court and the Court of appeal while pursuing a case of vote rigging following alleged altering of election results.

Ordering fresh polls to be held in Jinja East constituency, judges of the Court of appeal – Richard Buteera, Stephen Kavuma and Paul Mugamba concurred with the earlier decision of the High Court that there was non-compliance with the law from the time when ballot boxes were opened and results transmitted to the time when Nabeta was declared winner.

In 2016, citing the same reasons, high court had thrown Nabeta out of parliament and announced Mwiru the winner, a thing that Nabeta contested in the Court of appeal. However, the appeals court faulted the high Court decision of announcing Mwiru winner basing on results that had been altered.