THIS WEEK: Committee to investigate Mengo deaths set up

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners council revealed on Jan.10 that they had set up a committee to investigate heart surgery deaths at Mengo hospital. This was after government ordered the council to conduct an inquiry into what exactly happened and come up with a report within two weeks.

Controversy over the death of people who were operated on during the neurosurgical camp rose when State Health Minister Sarah Opendi told parliament that they were unaware about the free camp held earlier in October, a thing that raised questions of safety of Ugandans if such complicated procedures could be done without the knowledge of the Ministry. Soon after this, the hospital administration came out to say five out of the thirty three patients who took part didn’t survive. Politician Issa Kikungwe was one of the patients who succumbed.

Meanwhile Prof. Micheal Haglund , the Duke University based neurosurgeon who was behind the camp has been providing the service to needy Ugandans since 2009 mainly at the National Referral hospital in Mulago.