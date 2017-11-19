THIS WEEK: City councilors to be trained in Kyankwanzi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Before being postponed to a later date, 218 of the 280 councilors in Kampala district had confirmed that they would attend a 7 day training that was to start on Nov.13 at the leadership institute in Kyankwanzi.

Called by Minister for Kampala Betty Namisango Kamya to tip these leaders on how to manage the city, some councils especially those from the opposition had already announced that they will not attend saying it’s one of the tactics to entice them into supporting the controversial amendment of article 1029(b) of the constitution to remove the current presidential age limits of 35 to 75 years.

Nakawa male councilor Kennedy Okello said that if that meeting had no other motive apart from the age-limit then Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who is their political head would have been involved in organizing.

However, this training has been postponed as President Museveni who was supposed to address them as a guest of honor on Nov.15 got another engagement on that date.