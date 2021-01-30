We haven’t gazetted Mushikori’s successor-Minister Peace Mutuuzo

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | John Amulamu Wagabyalile, the newly elected leader of Inzu Ya Masaba was illegally gazetted, according to the Gender, Labour and Social Development Minister, Peace Mutuuzo.

Addressing hundreds of mourners at the requiem service at St. Andrews cathedral for the late Umukuka II, Bob Mushikori on Friday, Mutuuzo said prior to Mushikori’s death there were rival factions with parallel leaders purportedly gazetted by government, which is false.

She revealed after Mushikori’s burial later today, the Ministry will meet Mike Mudoma, the leader of the parallel faction and John Wagabyalile Amulamu who was elected by clan leaders to get Mushikori’s legitimate successor.

She revealed that as the government they have not gazetted any new cultural leader for Inzu Ya Masaba to succeed the late Mushikori.

However, Erick Mukhwana, the Public Relations Officer Inzu Ya Masaba cultural, has disagreed with the Minister’s statement; saying that she has been misinformed by Mudoma’s faction.

He explained that the clan leaders elected John Amulamu Wagbwalila as the new Umukuka, who was gazetted prior to Mushikori’s death.

Mike Mudoma, the purported Umukuka III has welcomed the minister’s statement, saying he was officially elected prior to Mushikori’s death and was shocked to hear another faction had elected Wagabyalile illegally.

At the time of his death, Mushikori had completed his term of office and arrangements were underway for him to hand over to his successor.

