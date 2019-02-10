We are seriously considering challenging Museveni, Wine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyaddondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi Wine has revealed in an interview with CNN that he is considering running against Museveni in the next election.

“Many people have come to me calling for me to stand. We have been discussing this issue with my team and I must say I and my team we are seriously considering challenging president Museveni …” he said that many Ugandans registered as voters but overwhelmingly Museveni looks like he is the only way out.

In many of his Facebook posts, the musician and politician has been urging Ugandans to go register for their national Identity card which is a requirement for one to be able to vote. This has been picked up by his supporters who too are rallying people to get their documents although until last week many had not yet been clear on why they are being asked to.

According to a roadmap released by the Electoral Commission, the electoral process starts in April with the demarcation of polling stations and end in January 2021 with elections.

Now, in some opposition circles, there is a plan to front only one candidate to challenge president Museveni. Will this be Bobiwine?

