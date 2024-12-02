Watu Shule opens in Kampala to promote responsible driving

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Watu Uganda, an asset financing company, has launched Watu Shule, a pioneering riding school in the heart of Uganda’s capital. This groundbreaking institution, the first of its kind in Uganda, is committed to providing accessible, high-quality motorcycle training. Its mission is to enhance road safety and contribute to the development of skilled, responsible riders, especially within the bodaboda (motorcycle taxi) sector.

Watu Shule’s program offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes both theoretical and hands-on training, covering essential areas such as motorcycle operation, traffic regulations, and safe riding practices. This holistic approach is designed to equip riders with the skills and knowledge to navigate Uganda’s roads responsibly, reducing the risks associated with motorcycle riding.

Speaking at the launch, Christian Kamukama, head of commercial at Watu Uganda, highlighted the school’s mission to close the skills gap in the motorcycle sector. The school aims to boost road safety and support youth in securing sustainable livelihoods. “We’re confident this initiative will empower many Ugandans, improve road safety, and drive economic growth,” Kamukama said.

Winston Katushabe, the Commissioner for Transport at the Ministry of Works and Transport, expressed his appreciation for Watu Uganda’s initiative, highlighting it as a long-awaited and sustainable solution to the country’s boda boda safety challenges.

“For years, we have been working to reduce the high fatalities, and while helmet mandates were a step forward, the establishment of a school like this marks a significant milestone. Until now, there was no formal institution for training riders in Uganda. As the government, we fully support this initiative and are committed to working alongside you to ensure improved road safety across the country,” he said.

The launch of Watu Shule in Kampala is part of a larger initiative by Watu Uganda to expand motorcycle training schools across the country, with a vision of establishing Watu Shule as Uganda’s leading motorcycle riding school and setting new standards for quality and safety in the industry.

Bodabodas are an essential part of Uganda’s transport network, connecting communities to schools, markets, and healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas. They also play a significant economic role, supporting a wide range of local industries.

With road traffic fatalities in Uganda having risen by 10% over the past decade, motorcycles are involved in nearly 45% of these incidents. Uganda’s bodaboda sector, supporting over 2 million riders, faces ongoing challenges related to safety and regulatory compliance.