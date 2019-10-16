Water scarcity hits Kasese town

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese town has been hit by scarcity of water. All the three divisions have suffered a breakdown of water supply since Sunday.

Phobis Masika a resident of Kizungu cell Nyamwamba division in Kasese municipality says that the abrupt shutdown of water supply has greatly impacted on domestic works in most people’s homes.

Masika said much as they harvested some water from the heavy downpour, it could not sustain them for more than a day. She says they are now resorting to fetching water from River Nyamwamba to do domestic chores like washing utensils and clothes.

Arnold Thembo, a resident of Kisanga Cell in Kasese cell says he has had to engage water vendors to supply him, although at a high fare.

Thembo, who is also a poultry farmer, says the vendors have hiked the water prices from about 200 shillings to 1,000 shillings. Thembo uses about five jerry cans of water to feed his chicken.

He says that water managers should ensure they always alert the public before a water shut down can be effected. This, he says, will enable the people to prepare in advance so that the shutdown does not affect them severely.

Brian Ampeire the National Water and Sewerage Corporation Branch Manager says water scarcity was caused by the flooding which washed away many water pipes in the town, affecting the water supply.

Kasese district has been experiencing rains since Friday last week. The rains were, however, severe on Monday causing flooding in most parts of Kasese town.

Ampeire says water technicians are working round the clock to ensure that water pipes are fixed so that the situation returns to normalcy.

******

URN