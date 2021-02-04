Walukagga wins in Kyengera Town Council

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Musician Mathias Walukagga has been declared the winner in the race for the Kyengera Town council LCIII Chairperson.

Walukagga who contested on a NUP ticket polled 17133 votes followed by Geoffrey Ssebagala of the NRM party with 5,882 votes. Adrian Sseryazi an independent scored 1,371 votes in the third-place while Democratic party –DP David Muweera got 1245 votes in the fourth position while FDC’s Sulaiman Ddumba Seriso polled 199 votes.

Other contestants in the race were Mickdad Lutaaya an independent who got 176 votes, Gonzaga Matovu 39 votes, Abel Rashid Mukwaya also who was an independent got 27 votes and Ibrahim Kiggundu scored only 19 votes.

Walukagga says that he is going to fight the increasing land grabbing in Kyengera Town council and also ensure to keep Kyengera town council clean.

His election was however marred by pre-election arrests. Police charged a team assembled at his home.

On Wednesday, 45 polling agents of Walukagga were arrested at his home in Maya Sub County Wakiso District.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the operation followed information that the group of people had gathered at the musician’s home in big numbers, which is against COVID-19 SOPs.

