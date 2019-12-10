Wakiso health officials raise concern over stone quarry sites

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health authorities in Wakiso district have raised concerns over the poor conditions of workers in stone quarries.

The district has over 78 stone aggregate sites located in Kasanje, Kakiri, Mende and Namayumba.

The sites are dusty exposing the workers to health risks which include hearing loss, respiratory diseases and muscular-skeletal injuries.

Dr Paul Zirimala, the officer in- charge of Wakiso Health IV, notes that the most conditions registered from the sites over the last months has been Hernia. Dr Zirimala says that on average they have been performing five to seven hernia surgeries on workers from the sites.

Rogers Ntale was diagnosed with Hernia, however, he has since returned to the sites. Ntale says that he cannot stop working from the quarry because it is his only source of income.

Jaliah Nalujja, says although they are exposed to several health risks, it is difficult to abandon stone quarrying it is the only source of livelihood.

Following pressure from the District Natural Resources office, some quarry site managers have put up measures to mitigate health risks.

Edward Kirumira, a manager at one of the busiest site in Mende, says that it is mandatory for every worker to have safety gears like a helmet and face masks. They are also supposed not to work on an empty stomach.

