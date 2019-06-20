Wakiso district leaders decry poor funding to roads sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso district leaders have decried the poor funding towards the maintenance of tarmac roads in the area. They argue that Wakiso, being a metropolitan district, requires a well-built road network that feeds traffic into the capital, Kampala.

The district received an allocation of 4.4 billion Shillings towards the construction of roads. But according to the district Engineer Samuel Mwesigwa, the allocation is a drop in the iceberg considering the poor state of roads in the district and the number of kilometres than need to be improved and upgraded.

Wakiso district Chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika says that the district had opened up a number of roads with the hope of securing funding from the government. However, one year after opening the roads, the district has failed to secure funding, making them almost impassable.

Bwanika was speaking during the roads committee meeting held at the district headquarters last evening.

Nansana Municipality MP Robert Kasule Ssebunya says that Wakiso district hosts the biggest population of Kampala’s workforce and requires to develop infrastructures that accommodate a large population and allow smooth flow of traffic.

Similarly, Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Ssegona argues that improving the road network in Wakiso could provide a solution to the traffic congestion in Kampala.

Busiro south MP Peter Ssematimba says legislators will continue lobbying the government to consider more funding to Wakiso district based on its contribution to Uganda’s economy.

Wakiso district engineer says the shortfall in funding is a hurdle to their much-anticipated plan for the expansion of roads.

URN