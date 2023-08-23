Wagner boss Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crash

Moscow, Russia | TASS | The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) has initiated an investigation of the crash of the Embraer plane that happened in the Tver Region on Wednesday, the agency said in its statement, adding that the name Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in the list of passengers of the crashed flight.

“An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated. According to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list,” the agency noted.

“The Embraer airplane was on the way from Sheremetyevo to St. Petersburg. There were three pilots and seven passengers on board. All of them died,” the source said.

The incident occurred near Kuzhenkino.

Emergency response services have told TASS that four bodies have been found. The plane reportedly caught fire after hitting the ground and burned up. It had been in flight less than 30 minutes.

*****

SOURCE: TASS