Vivo Energy Uganda marks World Quality Week 2024 with commitment to compliance and performance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, joins the global community in celebrating World Quality Week from November 11th to 15th, 2024. This year’s theme, ‘Compliance to Performance,’ aligns with Vivo Energy’s ongoing commitment to excellence, emphasizing the importance of adhering to quality standards to achieve and sustain top-notch performance across all operations.

World Quality Week offers organizations across various sectors with an opportunity to reaffirm their dedication to quality practices that enhance customer experience and trust. At Vivo Energy, quality assurance is a top priority, and this year’s celebration will showcase the rigorous processes implemented to maintain high standards in fuel quality and safety.

Earlier this year, Vivo Energy Uganda conducted a media tour to provide deeper insights into the company’s quality assurance processes and the rigorous journey that its products undergo to reach customers. During the tour, stakeholders were reassured that despite the transition from the Government of Kenya to the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) as a supplier, Vivo Energy’s quality control and supply chain processes remain unchanged.

As part of the week’s activities, Vivo Energy Uganda is demonstrating its stringent fuel quality assurance processes through a live showcase of fuel offloading operations. This demonstration highlights the meticulous steps involved in receiving and testing fuel to ensure it meets the highest safety and performance standards. From offloading to the final check at the pump, every aspect of the process reflects Vivo Energy’s commitment to delivering only the best products to customers.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, Alinafe Mkavea, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “At Vivo Energy, we believe that quality is the foundation of excellence. World Quality Week allows us to celebrate and reinforce our commitment to operating at the highest standards and meeting the expectations of our customers and stakeholders. By focusing on compliance, we can deliver consistent and exceptional performance across our operations.”

In addition to the fuel quality showcase, Vivo Energy Uganda will engage staff and partners in educational sessions to promote quality-conscious behaviour and emphasize continuous improvement during the week. Through these initiatives, the company aims to inspire a quality-driven culture that resonates across all facets of its operations.

Valery Okecho, Corporate Communications Manager, emphasized the importance of staff engagement and internal training in quality processes, saying, “By empowering our employees with a clear understanding of quality standards and equipping our staff with the skills to communicate the quality message effectively, both internally and with our customers, we are ultimately enhancing our service delivery and brand reputation.”

As a recognized industry leader, Vivo Energy Uganda remains at the forefront of implementing advanced fuel and service standards. The company is committed to providing quality products and services that contribute to the nation’s energy sector and uphold the trust and safety of the communities it serves.