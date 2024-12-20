Vivo Energy reopens upgraded Busia Shell Station

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has reopened its Shell Busia service station after extensive renovations.

The company, which distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, aims better to serve the growing needs of customers in transit. Managing Director Joanita Mukasa Menya officiated the launch, which is part of Vivo Energy Uganda’s strategy to expand access to its world-class Shell fuels and services.

Travellers along the Uganda-Kenya route will find a significantly improved experience at the newly upgraded Shell Busia station. The expanded station now offers hot meals at a new quick- service restaurant, 24/7 shopping at an upgraded Shell Select store, and a larger forecourt to accommodate more vehicles, including commercial trucks. In a regional first, a dedicated “Boda Spot” provides efficient fuelling for motorcycle riders.

“Expanding our network not only demonstrates our confidence in Uganda’s future but also reinforces our role as a trusted partner in creating opportunities, enhancing mobility, and uplifting communities. We are proud to contribute to Uganda’s economic development and the well-being of its people. Every new station represents jobs, partnerships, and improved access to quality services, benefiting the communities in which we operate,” said Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda.

The reopening event was attended by Vivo Energy Uganda employees, customers including area businessmen, local leaders, and the vibrant community of Busia municipality, who welcomed the enhancements with enthusiasm.

The reopening of Shell Busia marks a significant step in Vivo Energy Uganda’s mission to enhance accessibility and mobility, reaffirming its commitment to delivering quality Shell fuels, services, and unmatched customer experiences to travellers across Uganda.