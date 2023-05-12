Viral disease kills 50 goats in Koboko

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 50 goats have died in Koboko Municipality following an outbreak of suspected Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a viral disease.

The suspected cases have been reported in Koboko North and West Divisions in Koboko Municipality with the majority of animal deaths occurring in Anjirigo Cell.

Mohamed Data, a farmer in Anjirigo Cell, West Division in Koboko Municipality who lost six goats to the disease, says that his goats were experiencing diarrhoea, a white discharge through the mouth and nasal.

“Six of my goats died after they presented with high fever and depression, along with eye and nose discharges”, he said.

Mahazimu Iyimani Sebbi, another affected farmer, says that he has already lost five goats following the suspected outbreak of the disease. He appealed to the government to intervene in order to avert the situation.

“At least let the government help us with vaccines such that we prevent more of our goats from dying”, Iyimani noted.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health, animals suffering from PPR disease present with high fever and depression, along with eye and nose discharges. The animals cannot eat, as the mouth becomes covered in painful erosive lesions and the animals suffer from severe pneumonia and diarrhea.

Koboko District Veterinary Officer Dr. Ajuga Francis, says that they have received reports of the suspected case of PPR disease and have since taken samples to the Regional Animal Laboratory in Arua for testing.

According to Ajuga, they suspect the disease could have been imported to the district by the animal dealers.

He further advised the affected farmers to isolate the infected animals and report suspected cases to the field veterinary officers who are at the Sub-Counties.

The last outbreak of the Peste des petits ruminants (PPR) disease in Koboko District was reported in 2019, which left several goats dead.

URN