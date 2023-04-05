Villa go four clear as UPDF, Ondu get scoring boots on

🔴 Tuesday

SC Villa 1-0 Soltilo Bright Stars FC

UPDF FC 3 -1 Arua Hill SC

Onduparaka FC 2-0 BUL FC

Gaddafi FC 0-0 Busoga United FC

Kampala, Uganda | UPL.CO.UG | SC Villa scored one of seven goals in four matchday 21 matches to open a four-point lead at the summit of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table on Tuesday.

The, yet again, narrow 1-0 win – this over Soltilo Bright Stars – is the Jogoos’ 13th in 20 matches.

It further boosts their chances of winning their first league title since 2004.

Coach Jackson Magera’s men, who were given no chance at the start of the season, now top on 40 points after Charles Baale’s goal.

Second-placed KCCA, who face Blacks Power on Wednesday, have 36 points and three games in hand on Villa.

Bright Stars are 10th on 24 points after 19 matches.

Baale scored the goal on Villa’s return to Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku after playing their last five home matches in Lira as punishment for crowd trouble.

The striker’s 72nd minute goal after good work from Ivan Sserubiri is his sixth of the season and only Villa’s 19th.

Baale’s display also earned him the Pilsner Man of the Match accolade.

UPDF arrest Kongolo

In the day’s other matches, Samson Kasozi, Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Badru Jibril Nsimbe were on target as UPDF thrashed Arua Hill 3-1 in Bombo.

Pilsner Man of the Match Rogers Mugisha created the first two and Frank Yiga the third for the soldiers to move to 21 points, six above relegation, in 12th.

Jacob Kamwesiga’s goal opened the floodgates for the match in the fifth minute but in the end it was only a consolation for Arua Hill.

The Kongolo remain seventh on 26 points, thanks to a powerful first round of the season.

Onduparaka claim BUL’s horns

In Arua, home side Onduparaka picked only their third win of the season when they beat BUL 2-0 at Green Light Stadium.

John Rogers scored in either half for the Caterpillars but they stay rooted at the basement of the table on 13 points.

BUL remain third on the log on 30 points after 20 matches. Gaddafi and Busoga United were only good for a goalless draw.

SOURCE: UPL.CO.UG