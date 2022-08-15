Video hall operator electrocuted in Katakwi

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 34 year old businessman in Katakwi district died on Sunday night after being electrocuted in Ocorimongin trading centre.

The deceased identified as Simon Peter Angeet was showing movies and the English Premier games in his video hall when a power blackout occurred.

Simon Atubi, a friend of the deceased says that Angeet had stepped out of his video hall to start a generator when electricity suddenly returned and shocked him.

Atubi says that Angeet was pronounced dead on arrival to Katakwi General Hospital where he was rushed for treatment.

“Angeet has been a very hard-working young man from Amuturo village.” Atubi said. “He was formerly a butcher before changing to the digital world. He was trying to start a generator but had not turned off the electricity when the power came back and struck him.”

Atubi told our reporter that it is the first incident in Ocirmongin trading centre since the power line was extended to the area.

When contacted, Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman said that he had not yet received the details of the incident.

