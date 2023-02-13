Vice President Alupo in UAE for World Governing Council Summit

Dubai, UAE | THE INDEPENDENT | Vice President Jessica Alupo has arrived In Dubai where she is representing Uganda at the World Governing Council Summit. (WGC).

The Vice President who is in Dubai at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was received at Dubai International airport by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of UAE- Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior UAE Government officials.

The Vice President is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeje Odongo and the Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasa.

The Global Summit Organization, running under the theme “Shaping Future Governments” is a non-profit organization that seeks to achieve several objectives by utilizing the power of innovation and technology to solve universal challenges.

Alupo will join 20 heads of state and other government leaders at the three (3) day summit.