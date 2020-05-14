Vicar general who assaulted priest in Arua granted bail

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Magistrates Court in Arua has granted a non-cash bail of 20 million Shillings to Vicar General of Arua Catholic Diocese Monsignor Kasto Adeti, who is accused of assaulting and causing grievous harm to Fr. Lazarus Ejoyi.

His two sureties, Fr. Sabino Diku the first Curate of Ediofe parish and Fr. Nobert Azale were granted a non-cash bond of 15 million Shillings each. The bail was granted in a two-hour plea taking and pre-trial session held on Wednesday evening, moments after Monsignor Adeti pleaded not guilty to the case.

According to Prosecution, Monsignor Kasto Adeti assaulted Fr. Lazarus Ejoyi with a wooden stick, and broke his right arm during an incident in the Parish priest’s residence at Ediofe Cathedral on April 29, 2020. Fr Ejoyi, who was removed by Bishop Ocan Odoki from Kijomoro Parish in 2017 and never been deployed, says Monsignor Adeti assaulted him on grounds that he was not supposed to be at the diocese.

The State Prosecutor William Bayo had wanted the court to send Monsignor Kasto Adeti on remand until investigations into the matter are completed. However, the presiding judge Daniel Lubowa said that the Monsignor has a known place of abode, is aged, and had produced the required sureties.

Meanwhile, the defence Counsel Jimmy Madira told URN that the bail application succeeded narrowly because the prosecution was all out to use available avenues to have him remanded to prison.

The two parties are expected to report back to court for the commencement of case hearing on June 15 2020. Several people jammed the chambers of the Chief Magistrate while others blocked the doorway to hear the plea and pre-trial process.

Fr. Lazarus Ejoyi and his Sympathizers have also registered and are pursuing a case of unlawful eviction contrary to the Presidential directive on covid19 of Fr. Ejoyi from Ediofe Parish Presbytery.

In November last year, Monsignor Adeti locked Fr. Ejoyi’s room to stop him from accessing it. It was however opened by officers from Arua Central Police station.

URN