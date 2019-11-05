Vendors flock Usafi market as more taxis enter park

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a scramble for space in Usafi market following the relocation of taxis plying the Entebbe route to Usafi taxi park. On October 16th, 2019, Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA directed all taxis plying the Entebbe route to relocate from Old taxi park to Usafi park by Friday October 25th, 2019.

The directive affected several stages including Kajjansi, Zana- Namasuba, Kasenyi, Ndeeba- Sembuule, Kibuye Queens way and Ndejje. They were replaced by vehicles connecting to Kansanga, Ggaba, Muyenga, Buziga, Makindye Nabisalu stage via Nsambya and Salaama Nabisalu via Nsambya that were around Shoprite, Shell and Gapco fuel stations.

The reorganization and traffic changes are intended to improve traffic flow during the implementation of Kampala flyover project and renovation of Namirembe-Luwum street. Usafi market chairperson, Musa Muleme says they have received more than 200 applications from people in need of working space in the market.

Applicants are required to present a photocopy of their National Identity Card, two pass port size photos and recommendation letter from the local council in their area of residence. Muleme says all applicants fill a form, which is submitted to KCCA that makes the final allocation of stalls and lock-ups.

He says vendors who abandoned their stalls face the risk of losing them to new applicants.

Usafi market was constructed in 2013 as one of the mechanisms to get hawkers and vendors off Kampala streets. However, several vendors deserted the market citing lack of customers.

Only half of the market is occupied. The KCCA spokesperson, Peter Kaujju, says Usafi market has 1200 stalls and 108 lock-ups. Vendors pay shillings 6500 monthly for the stalls and Shillings 13,000 for lock-ups.

Kaujju says one loses a right to their stall if they default on their monthly dues for three consecutive months.

Farouk Kiwanuka is one of the hundreds of vendors flocking Usafi market for space. He sells bananas in St. Balikuddembe market where he has spent seven years. According to Kiwanuka, his work station is limited, almost two feet wide as he describes it.

This has always forced him and his colleagues to find bigger space on the streets, which exposes them to conflict with KCCA enforcement officers. He attempted to start working in Usafi at a friend’s stall but only did for a week and quit due to low customer turn up.

Kiwanuka has now decided to apply for working space in the market hoping that with changes in the park, there will be more customers on top of a more convenient environment.

Although traders are flocking the market, old occupants have mixed views of how business is working out since taxis were redirected to Usafi Taxi Park.

Samuel Kalibbala, a herbalist in Usafi market, says although the number of people vising the market has increased the sales are still low. He is however, optimistic that business will improve with time when people get familiar with the park.

Annet Nabukenya, a food vendor in Usafi market, says business has started catching up. There are more customers to serve in the park than before.

Hajara Nantongo, a vendor of soft drinks says she is not making money as expected. She blames this on other vendors of soft drinks who came in from the Old taxi park.

She says these are selling to taxi operators from the old taxi park hence taking away the new market Usafi vendors were excited about. Nantongo, says the new soft drink vendors do not even buy drinks from fridge operators in Usafi market.

Chairman Muleme says they are working out mechanisms to ensure the vendors co-exist. They plan to reorganize vendors of drink. One of the key elements of the reorganization is laying guidelines of operation.

For instance, soft drink vendors will be required to buy drinks from Fridge operators in the Market not outside.

URN