Vendors boycott multi-billion Nyendo market

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vendors are demanding the remodeling of a multi-billion modern market in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, Masaka City.

In 2017, President Yoweri Museveni commissioned the market, constructed at a cost of sh13 Billion which was part of a loan government obtained from the Arab Bank for Economic Development-BADEA.

However, over the years the biggest part of the market has remained vacant after the targeted vendors abandoned it over what they described as unfavorable structural designs. As a result, several of them returned to roadsides and makeshift stalls.

It is among the new modern markets, which the Ministry of Local Government constructed in the first phase of the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program-MATIP I. It is meant to be occupied by over 2,000 vendors.

The vendors are demanding that the upper floor of the market is remodeled to meet their preferences, such that they can occupy the facility.

Maria Nambooze, one of the vendors dealing in Matooke says the section of the market has a poor ventilation system, which renders it uncomfortable for business.

According to Nambooze, the market has poorly constructed access points and the stalls are also not well-ventilated, which restricts the number of customers that can go for the merchandise sold in the stalls and lockups.

Matia Kaweesi, the Vice Chairperson of Nyendo Market Vendors Association argues that despite the apparent need for well-constructed stalls and stalls, the vendors cannot occupy the market in its current shape.

He blames the contractor for not consulting vendors on the favorable design of their market, hence falling short of their preferences.

Moses Kafeero, a vendor dealing in second-hand clothes maintains that they will continue operating from the parking yard until the market is remodeled, to make it conducive for business.

Michael Mulindwa, the Nyendo-Mukungwe Division Chairperson reveals that they are equally concerned that the government is not getting returns on the investment because the market is largely deserted.

But Geoffrey Eteddu, the Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Markets at the Ministry of Local Government indicates that they will soon send out their technical team to liaise with the leadership of Masaka City Council, to jointly deliberate on the possible adjustments to improve the market.

He acknowledges that during the development of the structural design, the contractor did not consult all the stakeholders hence omitting some key aspects that would make the market attractive to vendors.

****

URN