Vandals target new Kabale solar street lights

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The vandalism of solar street lights in Kabale municipality has raised concern among local leaders. In 2016, Kabale municipality received its first solar street lights along the 2.3-kilometer Kabale-Kisoro road, which were installed by Reynold Construction Company (RCC).

This initiative aimed to enhance night time security and beautify the town. Later, the lights were connected to THE electricity grid.

In 2018, additional street lights were installed along Nyerere, Nkunda, and Keita roads under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project.

Kabale Municipality extended the street lights to Hakempu and Mwanjari along the Kabale-Katuna Road and up to Butobere Junction along the Kabale-Mbarara Highway In April 2019 . In mid-2023, the municipality contracted Geses Uganda Limited to install more solar street lights along Kazooba, Corryndon, Johnson, Jackson, and Rugarama roads.

However, unidentified criminals have started vandalizing the streetlights along Johnson, Jackson, and Rugarama roads. Sam Arineitwe, Central Division LC 3 Chairperson, notes that vandals are stealing batteries and solar panels, leaving poles empty.

Arineitwe states that vandals are now sabotaging the main goal of authorities, which was to install street lights on roads connecting Kabale Regional Referral Hospital to ensure the safety of patients and expectant mothers traveling there at night.

Peter Nkurunungi, the Director of Geses Uganda Limited was contracted earlier this year to install 200 solar streetlights along the roads connecting Kabale Regional Referral Hospital at Makanga Hill in Central Division. Nkurunungi mentions that cases of vandalism and theft have occurred even before the end of the defect liability period. He adds that despite reporting the matter to the police, vandalism has not ceased.

Kedress Mutabazi, Kabale Municipality deputy mayor, reveals that more than ten solar street lights have been vandalized, with batteries and panels stolen. Municipal authorities have reported the matter to the police for assistance.

She mentions that the municipality has already invested more than sh200 million in the installation of street lights along the roads connecting Kabale Regional Referral Hospital. She also speculates that the vandals may be aiming to plunge the town into darkness again to facilitate their theft and robbery activities.

URN