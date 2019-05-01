UYD demands Bobi Wine’s release

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Young Democrats-UYD has unveiled the ‘Walk for Justice’ campaign with the aim of mobilizing millions of people to escort the Kyadondo East legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine from Luzira Prisons on Thursday to Buganda Road court.

The UYD Secretary General, Robert Mugambwa told journalists at a media briefing on Labor Day that they have mobilized people to march from several parts of the city center to Luzira prisons.

Kyagulany is expected to appear at Buganda Road Magistrate’s court on Thursday for his application. The UYD members say their presence will compel court to release the legislator.

The UYD vice President, Labison Kijambu, said they are read to implement their plan.

They described Kyagulanyi’s prosecution as malicious because of his fight against injustices by the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM government under President, Yoweri Museveni.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango told URN police will not allow the planned procession to take place.

“Escorting Suspects from Luzira prison is done by well-trained officers. It is not done by lay people. We want to warn whoever does so that he will be arrested and taken to courts of law for prosecution”, Onyango said.

Bobi Wine was arrested on April 29th, 2019 on his way to Kibuli CID headquarters to record a statement about the chaos that occurred following the cancellation of his Easter Monday music concert for alleged failure to compile with security guidelines.

He was whisked to Naggalama Police Station before being arraigned before Buganda Road Grade one Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with Disobedience of Statutory Duty.

The charges date back to July, 2018. Prosecution alleges that in July, 2018, Kyagulanyi, his co accused and others at large while at City Square in Kampala, disobeyed sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act.

His co accused are David Lule, Julius Katongole, Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu and Sebufu Edward who were charged last year and released on bail.

The group reportedly held a public meeting in disregard of the laid down procedures in the Public Order Management Act when they refused to coordinate and cooperate with Police to ensure that all participants are unarmed and peaceful.

The protests were in connection to the introducing of the Over the Top Services (OTT) for social media users. Bobi Wine pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to Luzira until May 2nd, 2019 when he will return for his bail application.

URN