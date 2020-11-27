UTB partners with MTV Africa to host MAMAs

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | MTV Africa and MTV Base have partnered with Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) to host the continental flagship award show of MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) 2021.

The partnership was announced during a virtual press conference broadcast from Johannesburg and Kampala by Monde Twala and Craig Paterson, Senior Vice Presidents and General Managers at ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA), The State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda at Ugandan Ministry of Tourism and the CEO for the Uganda Tourism Board, Lilly Ajarova, artists Bebe Cool, Sheebah Karungi and talented South African rapper Nasty C.

The iconic MTV Base celebration, MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs), which showcases the ultimate in African culture, music, and creativity, will be held in a re-imagined virtual format in partnership with Uganda, The Pearl of Africa on February 20th, 2021.

The MAMA Generation Change Award will recognize the inspiring, young change makers of the continent who are tackling some of the world’s most challenging social problems. The Alone Together Best Lock-down Performance recognizes outstanding performances that took place virtually by celebrating artists who took to streaming services to share their music and unite society during the unprecedented 2020 lockdown.

The category selection criterion is from October 1st 2019 to October 1st 2020. The nominees will be announced in December 2020 and music lovers will have their say by voting for their favourite stars online.

Speaking at the launch, Monde said that Uganda was chosen this time because it is the most beautiful country with good people, culture and music.

“There is no place that was ready to host the MAMAS in 2021”, Monde said. Godfrey Kiwanda, Minister of Tourism said that the MAMAs are bringing opportunity to showcase the country.

“We are associating the MAMAs with the tourism sector. Tourism contributes about $2 billion to the economy. So associating the MAMAs with the tourism sector is a direct contribution to the economy”, Kiwanda said.

“We are talking about foreign exchange, employment and opportunities. Associating the MAMAs with tourism, music, culture and the weather is going to give us an opportunity to showcase destination Uganda to the rest of the world. We are grateful for this”, Kiwanda added.

Lily Ajarova, the CEO of UTB also added that hosting the MAMAs promotes Uganda as the pearl of Africa, as a world class destination via the global impactful campaign that will showcase Uganda, the beauty of Uganda to the rest of the world.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 is brought to you by Uganda, The Pearl of Africa in an effort to promote tourism, wildlife and cultural heritage conservation for the socio-economic development and transformation of Uganda. Sustainable tourism, wildlife and cultural heritage will contribute to transforming Uganda into a modern and prosperous nation.

“The latest edition of the MAMAs promises to be our biggest and most innovative yet. Millions of fans worldwide will enjoy the digitally re-imagined celebration and African music via multiple broadcasts globally. We are excited to partner with Uganda to bring viewers a unique format and experience that positions Africa’s diverse heritage and digital innovation”, Craig Paterson, Senior Vice President & General Manager, VCNA added.

First staged in 2008, the MTV Africa Music Awards has recognized the talent of musicians, achievers and personalities from across Africa, rewarding iconic artists and game changers.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130) on February 20th 2021. The show will also be aired on MTV channels across multiple continents as a one-hour MAMA-themed MTV World Stage feature.