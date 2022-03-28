UTB leads Rotary leaders to Murchison Falls National Park

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Tourism Board together with Private Sector Foundation Uganda supported Adventure Vacation Safaris to host a domestic tourism promotional tour dubbed, “Fellowship on the Nile” between March 25th to 27 at Murchison Falls National Park in Buliisa district.

’The other key partner in this was Uganda Tourism Association (UTA).

UTB officials said, this tour was geared towards inspiring Ugandans to visit the destination’s prized tourism sites and attractions across the country. Over 50 leaders of the Rotary clubs across Uganda were part of this tour.

The fellowship came shortly after UTB launched the “Explore Uganda’’ – The Pearl of Africa brand that is aimed at communicating the unique tourism proposition in the domestic, regional and international marketplace for increased tourism numbers.

While addressing Media and Rotary club leaders during the flag off event at Pope Paul Memorial Hotel in Rubaga, UTB Acting Chief Executive Officer Bradford Ochieng, lauded Adventure Vacation Safaris for the initiative and highlighted the urge to increase both domestic and international tourism visits as the Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end.

Tourism is poised to remain the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner, he said.

He added, “pre-pandemic, Uganda’s tourism sector was one of the fastest growing sectors.

The sector generated GDP US$1.6 billion in forex earnings for 2018 compared to US$1.45 billion in 2017, accounted for 7.7% of the national GDP. While the number of international visitor arrivals increased by 7.4% from 1,402,409 in 2017 to 1,505,669 in 2018. However, with the pandemic, the country received 512,945 tourists in 2021.”

Farouk Busuulwa, the managing director – Adventure Vacation Safaris revealed that the partnership would inspire Rotary leaders and club members to visit the country’s prized tourism attractions starting off with Murchison Falls Park which has several unique features; famous big five animal species, a watershed that connects River Nile from its source in Jinja city to Egypt to drain into the Mediterranean Sea.

Peace Taremwa, the incoming District Governor for district 9214; Uganda and Tanzania added that the partnership was a great initiative that would showcase Uganda’s endowment.

The team participated in various activities at Murchison Falls National Park including; day and night game drives, zip lining, boat cruises, nature walks, a business fellowship, picnic sundowners and hiking at the top of the falls.

Francis Kisirinya, from PSFU said, their support to this joyous journey was geared towards supporting the recovery of the tourism sector and the economy in general.