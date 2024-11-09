UTB, Expedia Group to tell the world compelling stories from Uganda

UTB embarks on Explore Uganda campaign on Expedia Group

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has launched a fresh new campaign dubbed “Uniquely Yours” to promote the country’s iconic sustainable tourist experiences including gorilla tracking, bird watching and adventure tourism activities. Uganda Tourism Board has eyes particularly on the lucrative core source markets of United Kingdom, United States of America and Canada.

“We are excited to unveil our partnership with Expedia where Uganda will showcase the best experiences that our country has to offer to our travellers in the core source markets of UK, USA and Canada. This campaign will tap into the Expedia group’s vast networks for increased tourism arrivals to the Pearl of Africa,” Lilly Ajarova CEO UTB said early this week.

Ajarova said the new initiative is in line with the new national Destination Marketing Strategy 2024/2025- 2028/2029. The online campaign aims to achieve the strategic objectives of increasing the share of high value international leisure travelers, and visitor expenditure in the Pearl of Africa.

Through the campaign, UTB will build the destination brand by creating compelling stories, and promote the immersive experiences that are unique to Uganda.

Uganda Tourism Board has sealed this strategic partnership with Expedia Group – a leading Online Travel Agency (OTA) to promote destination Uganda. The OTA boasts of 25 years’ experience with over 200 travel sites in 70 countries, 100,000 travel agents, 3,000 DMOs, 168 million loyalty members across the world, 450 million online visits and over 1.2 billion trip searches per month.

Ambassador John Leonard Mugerwa of Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also underlined the importance of the collaboration between UTB and the country’s missions abroad for tourism promotion and development.

“We are happy to support the Explore Uganda campaign on Expedia in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board. Our joint effort will certainly reach our target markets, not only in the UK, but also in North America,” said Amb Mugerwa.

From the picturesque landscapes, lifetime adventures to the incredible wildlife experiences and captivating cultures, the campaign will be placed on the Expedia website with a dedicated landing page for destination Uganda to further display the array of attractions that wait travellers to the Pearl of Africa.

Uganda is home to 54% of the mountain gorillas, 11% of the global bird diversity (50% of Africa bird, 39% – Africa’s mammal species) and over 65 tribes – a melting pot of different cultures and heritage.