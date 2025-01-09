URCHICK: Rotary’s growth dependent on complementary role of men and women

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rotary International President, Stephanie Urchick has restated that the organization needs the involvement of both women and men to grow.

Urchick was on Thursday speaking to Rotary members under the Rotary Fellowship for Empowering Women at Four Points by Sheraton, in Kololo. Urchick, the second woman to serve as Rotary International President, arrived in Uganda on Sunday for a week-long visit aimed at showcasing and deepening the organization’s impact in the country.

Uganda’s visit is part of Urchick’s African Magic Tour 2025, which will cover five countries where Rotary, one of the world’s largest service organizations, is making an enormous impact. From Uganda, her journey will take her to Kenya, Senegal, Tunisia, and Egypt.

Rotary unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change.

Rotary connects 1.4 million people of action from more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country. Their service improves lives at both local and international levels.

“I know that many of you have heard the stories about the way men and women think differently, and that is very true, and that’s why we need both. We need both men and women since they react to the world differently, and the world reacts to men and women differently,” said Urchick.

Urchick said that men and women make Rotary diverse and inclusive and that it is important for both genders to work alongside each other.

She added that she is frequently asked how it feels to be the second female Rotary International President, emphasizing that she is not the president of Rotary because she is female but rather, she was selected because she has the Rotary depth of experience, skill, talent, education, the drive and passion to do the job.

“But having said that, I also recognize that I am female, and I know that there are females around the world in all of our rotary family who will look, and say, well, if Stephanie can do that, I think I can step up to leadership,” she noted.

In addition, Urchick underscored the so many important ways that Rotarians around the world take a look at the empowerment of young people, girls and boys alike.

“You know, since I have been in the presidential line, that’s almost two years now, I’ve had an opportunity to travel around the world, and I can tell you this, I have never met a rotary club that wasn’t doing something for young people, girls and boys alike. And that makes me very proud as a Rotarian, that we are looking at our future and considering how important it is to bring others into this magic of our organization,” the Rotary International President emphasized.

Flavia Serugo, the founder of the Rotary Fellowship for Empowering Women, said that the fellowship follows the Rotary Roses program that aimed to elevate women in Rotary leadership.

She said the fellowship provides a platform for women to strive in Rotary and their personal lives. She noted that the fellowship is open to men as well as youth.

“Rotary fellowships are about passion to serve communities. Activities we carry out include those that target women, address health, and education, advocate for justice, and financial literacy, as well as mentor girls and our members into leadership development,” said Serugo, who also doubles as founder of Women in Rotary Initiative.

Anne Nkutu, the Rotary District Governor 9213, also emphasized that the fellowship focuses on bringing in more women into leadership positions.

“Rotary was started by men and it took more than 100 years when it was dominated by men. Women joined in 1989 therefore, we are still few in Rotary but we are working on improving the numbers, and Uganda has had several female Governors,” she said.

Rotary in Uganda falls under two Districts, 9213 and 9214, which also includes Tanzania. District 9213 brings together a network of nearly 5,000 Rotarians and 2,700 Rotaractors from 129 Rotary and 124 Rotaract Clubs in Uganda.

